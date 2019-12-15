Labour's John McDonnell: 'I own this disaster'
Shadow chancellor John McDonnell has said he takes responsibility for Labour's "catastrophic" election defeat.

Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has now also apologised for the result in two newspapers articles.

Interviewed on Saturday, Mr McDonnell was challenged over whether he really did, in his own words, "own this disaster" by the BBC's Andrew Marr.

