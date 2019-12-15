MP 'seriously thinking' about Labour leadership bid
Wigan MP Lisa Nandy says she is "seriously thinking" about running as a candidate to replace Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader after the party suffered its worst election result since 1935.

Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr, Ms Nandy said Labour now faces a "very hard road back to power".

