MP 'seriously thinking' about Labour leadership bid

Labour's Lisa Nandy 'seriously thinking' about leadership bid
Wigan MP Lisa Nandy says she is "seriously thinking" about running as a candidate to replace Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader after the party suffered its worst election result since 1935.
Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr, Ms Nandy said Labour now faces a "very hard road back to power".
15 Dec 2019
