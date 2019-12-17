Media player
General election 2019: 'It feels like starting Hogwarts'
Two new MPs shared their thoughts as they travelled to London to start their new roles.
Labour's Nadia Whittome, 23, has become the youngest MP in the House of Commons after winning Nottingham East with a 17,393 majority.
Conservative Ian Levy said it was "amazing" to win in Blyth Valley in Northumberland, which had been held by Labour since 1950.
Their first job will be to vote on the Withdrawal Agreement Bill that Prime Minister Boris Johnson intends to bring back before Christmas.
