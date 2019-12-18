Labour's Starmer 'seriously considering' leader run
Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer has said he is "seriously considering" running to be Labour leader.

He also reflected on the party's election defeat, pointing to Boris Johnson's slogan "Get Brexit done". Sir Keir said: "We did not knock it down and neutralise it hard enough."

He added that "the strategists decided that it would be far better if Leave voices were out there".

  • 18 Dec 2019
