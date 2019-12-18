Labour's Starmer 'seriously considering' leader run

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Labour leadership: Sir Keir Starmer 'seriously considering' running
Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer has said he is "seriously considering" running to be Labour leader.
He also reflected on the party's election defeat, pointing to Boris Johnson's slogan "Get Brexit done". Sir Keir said: "We did not knock it down and neutralise it hard enough."
He added that "the strategists decided that it would be far better if Leave voices were out there".
Read more: Starmer 'considering' leadership bid
-
18 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/election-2019-50836904/labour-leadership-sir-keir-starmer-seriously-considering-runningRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window