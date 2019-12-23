Media player
Politics Live: Highlights of UK politics in 2019
Leadership races, a general election and, of course, Brexit dominated the BBC's Politics Live programme this the year.
For many viewers, the Mark Francois-Will Self stare-off was the TV moment of 2019, but there were others as this montage recalls.
UK viewers can watch the full programme for 30 days from transmission.
