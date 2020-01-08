Blackford to PM: Who determines Scottish future?

Video

The prime minister said the people of Scotland should decide their own future as he recalled the 2014 independence referendum result.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford asked Boris Johnson if it was up to the PM or Scottish people to make that decision to stop them being "dragged" out of the EU against their will.

The PM said the SNP kept going on about breaking up the union to "distract from their abundant failures in government".

