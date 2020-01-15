PM quizzed on veteran's 12-hour hospital wait

Video

Jeremy Corbyn raised the "indignity" of a 92-year-old RAF veteran who spent 12 hours on a hospital trolley because there were no beds in a Leicester hospital.

The Labour leader said more than 2,000 patients faced a similar wait last month.

Boris Johnson said MPs had "every sympathy for people in that position", but most patients “have a fantastic experience” in the NHS.

He spoke of government plans for upgrading and rebuilding 40 hospitals, but Mr Corbyn challenged those figures.

