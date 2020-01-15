Corbyn: What's the hold-up? Where is the plan?
PMQs; Jeremy Corbyn and Boris Johnson on social care plan

Jeremy Corbyn has asked Boris Johnson why he is yet to present a plan to solve the social care crisis.

The prime minister promised to sort out the issue once and for all as he entered Downing Street last year.

Mr Johnson said it could be done with the "co-operation" of other parties and praised the Labour leader's "constructive attitude".

  • 15 Jan 2020
