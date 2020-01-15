Nursery owner 'gets paid more cleaning toilets'

Video

Nurseries say they cannot afford to run their services because the government has failed to properly fund its free childcare policy.

Staff are being forced to take on extra jobs because wages are so low, the BBC has been told.

At one nursery in Suffolk, owner and manager Katherine Wright says she would earn more cleaning the building's toilets than looking after the children.

For Politics Live, Ellie Price reports.

