SDLP leader meets his spitting image
Video

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood meets doppelganger in London

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has met his spitting-image in London.

James Barnard, a graphic designer originally from Lincolnshire, caused a stir on social media this week when he posted photos revealing his striking resemblance to the Londonderry politician.

And the two men crossed paths on Thursday night after Mr Eastwood attended a discussion on Brexit with other European leaders.

  • 24 Feb 2017