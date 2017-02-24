SDLP leader meets his spitting image

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood meets doppelganger in London
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has met his spitting-image in London.
James Barnard, a graphic designer originally from Lincolnshire, caused a stir on social media this week when he posted photos revealing his striking resemblance to the Londonderry politician.
And the two men crossed paths on Thursday night after Mr Eastwood attended a discussion on Brexit with other European leaders.
24 Feb 2017
