Insults have been flying between presidential candidates Marco Rubio and Donald Trump since the Republican debate on Thursday.
Marco Rubio, who landed some jabs on Mr Trump during the debate, continued his verbal assaults the next day.
Billionaire businessman Donald Trump, not to be outdone, delivered a long speech on Friday in which he ridiculed "low-life" Mr Rubio.
26 Feb 2016
