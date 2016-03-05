Media player
Ben Carson pulls out of Republican race
Ben Carson, who was hoping to be the first black Republican US presidential candidate, has pulled out of the race to win the party's nomination.
A retired brain surgeon, he failed to take a single state in the Republican primaries and caucuses.
Gary O'Donoghue reports.
05 Mar 2016
