Obama at conventions: From 'skinny kid with a funny name' to outgoing president
Barack Obama first made a national name for himself at the 2004 Democratic convention, running for Senate.
Delegates at the 2016 convention reflect on his past appearances leading up to his speech this evening.
Video edited by Olivia Lace-Evans. Produced by Mat Morrison.
28 Jul 2016
