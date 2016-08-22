Did immigration pay off for this family?

Video

Lupe emigrated from Mexico 25 years ago to give her children a better future. She only attended school until she was 13, but now her daughter is a teacher hoping to get a graduate degree.

The decision was not without sacrifices, and now Lupe and her daughter Maria discuss whether moving to America was the right choice for their family.

Video by Olivia Lace-Evans