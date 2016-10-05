Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump courts the terminally ill vote
Speaking at a rally in Nevada, Donald Trump has urged the terminally ill to vote for him.
"I don't care how sick you are," the Republican nominee said.
"I don't care if you just came back from the doctor and he gave you the worst possible prognosis, meaning it's over. Doesn't matter. Hang out till November 8. Get out and vote."
-
05 Oct 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window