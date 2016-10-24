Media player
Trump: 'The system and polls are rigged'
Donald Trump told a Florida audience "the polls are rigged" and his campaign is on track to win the presidency in only two weeks.
He said that Mrs Clinton's campaign chief John Podesta had taken an oversampling of Democrats to find a poll that skewed in her favour.
He was referencing an internal Democratic poll from 2008.
