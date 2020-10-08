Harris and Pence spar in vice-president debate
It was more civil than the presidential debate, but there were still moments of tension between Senator Kamala Harris and Vice-President Mike Pence.
Watch the key moments from the only vice-presidential debate - and yes, we'll show you the fly that's creating quite a buzz.
