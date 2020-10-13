Trump Rally: ‘I’ll just give you a big, fat kiss’
Marking his return to the campaign trail in Sanford, Florida, the president touts how ‘powerful’ he feels following his Covid diagnosis.
He told enthusiastic supporters in the Sunshine State that he had been declared ‘immune’ following his positive test result less than two weeks ago.
He also called into question the physical and mental stamina of his rival, Joe Biden.
