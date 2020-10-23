The US state of Georgia, along with several Southern states, has a history of suppressing the black vote - and critics say tactics to discourage certain groups from voting are still being used today.

Democrats accuse their rivals of purging electoral rolls and introducing strict identification laws, measures they claim disproportionately impact low-income and minority voters.

But Republican state officials, who did not agree to be interviewed for this story, reject allegations of suppression - they say restrictions are needed to prevent voter fraud.

The dysfunctional primary elections held in Georgia this summer - when the pandemic exacerbated flaws in the state's electoral infrastructure - have increased concerns over the coming presidential vote on 3 November.

The BBC's Larry Madowo went to Atlanta to ask whether America's image as a beacon of democracy is under threat.

Producers: Koralie Barrau & Efrem Gebreab

Editor: Wei Wang