US election 2020: What does it cost and who pays for it?
US election campaigns can start years in advance and cost billions of dollars. Due to coronavirus, this year’s cycle looks a little different, but huge sums are still being spent ahead of the election on 3 November.
In 2016, the US elections cost an estimated $6.5bn. BBC Reality Check breaks down who paid for it and looks at how much 2020 might cost.
Motion graphics by Jacqueline Galvin
Produced by Jake Horton and Soraya Auer
