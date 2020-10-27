The US and China are going through a painful break-up, in a conflict that has become a key foreign policy issue in the presidential election.

Both Donald Trump and Joe Biden have vowed to be tough on China - but disentangling the world’s two biggest economies is very complicated.

The BBC’s Zhaoyin Feng is from China, but has lived in the US for years. She investigates how this rivalry is affecting the rest of the world.

Filmed and edited by Michael Onyiego