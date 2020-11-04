BBC News

US election: Texan voters on why they went to the polls

This presidential election could be Texas’ closest race in a generation.

Voters are motivated - 9.7 million Texans voted early, surpassing the state’s record-breaking turnout in 2016. And as the state enters its second spike in coronavirus cases, it’s being considered a toss-up with the Republican Party losing support.

A toss-up is exactly what we found at this polling station in San Antonio, where voters supported Trump and Biden in equal numbers.

This is why they’re voting.

Published
19 minutes ago
Section
BBC News
Subsection
US Election 2020