Biden: We believe we're on track to win
Speaking to his supporters in his home state of Delaware, the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has said he believes he is on track for victory. The former vice president thanked his supporters and told them to "keep the faith".
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
- Published
- 1 hour ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- US Election 2020