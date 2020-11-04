US election: Trump falsely suggests election 'fraud'
With millions of legitimate ballots left to count, Donald Trump has declared an unsupported victory.
Suggesting "major fraud on our nation", he added he would take the election results to the Supreme Court.
The US is on course for its highest turnout in more than a century and counting in some states will not finish on election night. There is no evidence of any fraud.
Read more on the election here.
