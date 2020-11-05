US election results 2020: 'People did not want to admit supporting Trump'
Frank Luntz, a Republican pundit and pollster, has explained why some polls got projections wrong in the US presidential election.
Speaking to BBC Newsnight, he said 19% of Trump supporters "were dishonest with their friends and family", compared to "9% of Biden supporters who acted in the same way".
National polls are usually a good guide as to how popular a candidate is across the country as a whole, but they're not necessarily a good way to predict the result of the election.
All polls should be read with some scepticism.
- Published
- 35 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- US Election 2020