Joe Biden's election victory was built on overwhelming support from African Americans.

Almost nine in 10 black voters backed the Democrat, according to exit polls, although Donald Trump did increase his share compared to 2016.

Black voters were especially influential in Georgia, a longtime Republican state where a huge get-out-the-vote effort is credited with giving Biden the lead (the race is so close there will be a recount).

