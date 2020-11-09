US Election: 'I think we can all get along'
Donald Trump supporters have shared their thoughts on the election result in Pennsylvania, which the BBC projects Joe Biden winning.
The president-elect has been stepping-up preparations for his move into the White House in 2021.
He has said the coronavirus pandemic will be his top priority.
Trump supporters in Bradford County, northern Pennsylvania, explained what Biden could do for them.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is planning legal challenges to the results in some key states.
