Cindy McCain: 'It's time we get behind Joe Biden as our next president'

The wife of late Republican Arizona Senator John McCain says "it's time we get behind" Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.

Cindy McCain spoke to CBS This Morning as the traditionally Republican state of Arizona was projected as a win for Mr Biden.

Mrs McCain, who endorsed Mr Biden in the election, said he would work for the good of the country: "He and my husband worked across the aisle for many, many years."

