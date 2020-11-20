Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has insisted that the state's vote recount is correct, saying that "numbers don't lie".

The recount confirmed US President-elect Joe Biden's victory in Georgia.

"I'm a proud Trump supporter," Mr Raffensperger said on Friday morning. "Like other Republicans, I'm disappointed our candidate didn't win Georgia's electoral votes."

Legal efforts by Donald Trump's allies to challenge his defeat were dismissed in three states on Thursday.