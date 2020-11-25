US President-elect Joe Biden has delivered a pre-Thanksgiving address, calling on Americans to unite in the fight against Covid-19.

"We're at war with a virus, not with one another," he said in Wilmington, Delaware, on Wednesday.

There have been more than 260,000 coronavirus deaths in the US.

Mr Biden, who has faced past family tragedies, also said he understood what it was like to spend the first Thanksgiving without a loved one.

