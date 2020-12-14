One of the least understood parts of the US democratic process is happening on Monday - the electoral college is formally voting for the next president.

Joe Biden won the popular vote in November and - more importantly - 306 of the 538 electoral votes..

But who are the electors? The BBC's Jane O'Brien visits the state of Maine to meet two of them - and to find out how much people there know about the institution.

Filming by Ian Druce, editing by Joaquim Salles

