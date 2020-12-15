Trump ally congratulates Biden, White House talks 'ongoing litigation'

Top Republican Mitch McConnell has acknowledged Joe Biden as US president-elect for the first time, congratulating him and vice-president-elect Kamala Harris.

But when speaking to reporters later on, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany referred to "ongoing litigation" over the election.

The electoral college formally confirmed Joe Biden's victory over Donald Trump on Monday.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.