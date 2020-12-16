Pete Buttigieg: 'Eyes of history' on LGBT appointment to Biden cabinet
Former US presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has been formally nominated by President-elect Joe Biden to be his transportation secretary.
It marks the first time an openly LGBT cabinet member has been sent to the Senate for confirmation.
But, if confirmed, the former South Bend mayor will not be the first LGBT person to serve at cabinet level - Donald Trump appointed Richard Grenell as his acting intelligence chief earlier this year.
