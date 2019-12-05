US congressman Joe Cunningham opens a beer, toasts bipartisanship
Having a beer at work on your last day might not be that unusual - unless you're a US congressman.
Joe Cunningham used his Congress farewell speech to crack open a can of pale ale and make a toast to bipartisanship.
He called on people to come together for the country: "We have to sit down and listen to each other, maybe even have a beer."
The Democrat from South Carolina lost his seat in the House of Representatives in the November election.
