Fur-st Family: The long history of US presidents and pets
From Socks the cat to Macaroni the pony, it's a long-running tradition for US presidents to have pets.
Donald Trump is actually the first president in more than 100 years to not have a pet at the White House.
The tradition will be reinstated when President-elect Joe Biden moves in with his German shepherds Champ and Major - with the latter making history as the first presidential rescue dog.
Reporting by Barbara Plett Usher, produced by Samantha Granville, edited by Joaquim Salles
