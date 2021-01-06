US election 2020: Police place US Capitol Building on lockdown
A Joint Session of Congress to certify the election of Joe Biden has gone into an unexpected recess after Trump supporters breached the US Capitol building.
The Capitol Police has placed the building on lockdown and people are being advised to 'shelter in place'.
Earlier, President Trump addressed supporters at a rally outside the White House and encouraged them to protest the election result.
- Published
- 20 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- US Election 2020