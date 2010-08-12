Lynne Reid Banks
L Shaped Room's author admits shock at own book

In 1960 Lynne Reid Banks published her debut novel, The L Shaped Room, about a young unmarried woman who becomes pregnant.

She told the BBC her mother had warned her against publishing the novel under her real name, in case people believed it was semi-autobiographical.

And 50 years on, Ms Reid Banks admitted to being "shocked myself" after reading it again recently for a radio programme.

