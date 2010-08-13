The Saturdays
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Girl Band The Saturdays on a life of fame

The Saturdays are hoping to make it to number one in the charts with their single Missing You.

Rochelle, Vanessa, Una, Mollie and Frankie joined BBC Breakfast on the sofa to talk about music and living life in the spotlight.

  • 13 Aug 2010
Go to next video: The Saturdays reveal all to fans