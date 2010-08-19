Media player
Video
How to dance the Tango
A new show called Tanguera is making its UK premiere at Sadler's Wells. Junior Cervila and Rainer Tominski from the dance company spoke to BBC Breakfast about why the Tango is such a unique dance and how to do it properly.
19 Aug 2010
