Tim Butcher
Video

Meet The Author: Tim Butcher

In the latest in the BBC News Meet The Author interviews, journalist Tim Butcher talks about Chasing The Devil, his new account of walking through Liberia and Sierra Leone.

The former Daily Telegraph foreign correspondent spoke to Nick Higham about his experiences in danger zones all over the world, the books that influence his writing and his plans for the future.

  • 03 Sep 2010
