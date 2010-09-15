Will Ferrell (left) and Mark Wahlberg
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

London premiere for The Other Guys

The action comedy The Other Guys has premiered in London.

The film is not about heroic cops who save the day, but about police station staff who accidentally manage to solve crimes.

Before they hit the red carpet, lead actors Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg and Eva Mendes spoke to the BBC's Emma Jones.

  • 15 Sep 2010
Go to next video: 'The Other Guys' premieres in NY