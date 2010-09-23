Media player
Tom Cruise scouts Prague castle for film locations
Tom Cruise has been scouting filming locations in the Czech Republic for his upcoming movie Mission Impossible IV.
The actor visited a castle in Prague with director Brad Bird and climbed the staircase several times, while the crew took pictures.
23 Sep 2010
