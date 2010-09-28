Media player
Stars mark 30 years of PETA
Stars flocked to the Hollywood Palladium to mark the 30th-anniversary gala of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA)
Hosted by 30 Rock's Alec Baldwin, the event brought out Hollywood animal lovers, including Anjelica Huston, Glee's Lea Michele, Eva Mendes, Twilight's Kellan Lutz, Joaquin Phoenix, Pamela Anderson and Kelly Osbourne.
Eva Mendes has previously stripped bare for the animal rights organization's ad campaign, 'I'd Rather Go Naked Than Wear Fur.'
PETA's animal rights campaigns include ending fur and leather use as well as meat and dairy consumption.
28 Sep 2010
