Ted Hughes poem 'Last Letter' on Sylvia Plath discovered

A previously unknown poem by the late Poet Laureate Ted Hughes has come to light 12 years after his death.

The poem, called Last Letter, describes what happened when he received a letter from his estranged wife Sylvia Plath just before she took her own life.

The poem will be published for the first time on Thursday

Will Gompertz reports.

  • 06 Oct 2010
