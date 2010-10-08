Media player
Former Dr Who's new role as bereaved dad
Former Doctor Who actor David Tennant is starring in a new BBC One drama, Single Father.
He plays a photographer whose world comes crashing down when his wife dies.
As he struggles to bring up their four children, events become even more complicated when he falls for his late wife's best friend.
08 Oct 2010
