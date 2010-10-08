David Tennant
Former Dr Who's new role as bereaved dad

Former Doctor Who actor David Tennant is starring in a new BBC One drama, Single Father.

He plays a photographer whose world comes crashing down when his wife dies.

As he struggles to bring up their four children, events become even more complicated when he falls for his late wife's best friend.

