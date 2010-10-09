Media player
Jilly Cooper on her raunchy new novel Jump!
This year's Cheltenham Literature Festival has begun, with top-selling authors meeting their audiences.
Jilly Cooper told the BBC's Nick Higham about her new novel Jump! in which she admitted ''everybody gets off with everybody''.
09 Oct 2010
