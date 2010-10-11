Banksy creates Simpsons intro

Video

UK graffiti artist Banksy has created a controversial title sequence for long-running US animation The Simpsons.

The latest intro, closes with a minute-long sequence showing dozens of sweatshop workers in a warehouse painting cartoon cells and making Simpsons merchandise.

The storyboard was apparently inspired by reports the show outsources the bulk of their animation to a company in South Korea.

The Simpsons, Thursday 21 October, 1930BST, Sky 1 HD and Sky 1.

