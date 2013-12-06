Video

Nelson Mandela spoke to a crowd of up to 50,000 people at a concert held in London's Hyde Park to celebrate his 90th birthday.

As well as marking the former South African president's personal milestone, the concert raised funds for his HIV/Aids charity 46664.

The charity was named after the prison number Mr Mandela was known by during the 27 years he spent behind bars for his stand against South Africa's apartheid.

Mr Mandela was joined on stage by stars including Geri Halliwell, Leona Lewis, and actor Will Smith, an ambassador for the campaign.

Footage first broadcast 2008, courtesy of 46664