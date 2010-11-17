Is French pop music any good?

Video

French Radio London is a new digital radio station aiming to attract listeners from the 400,000 strong French community in London.

French music will make up 80% of the station's playlist - but is French pop any good?

Nemone from BBC 6Music, a fan of modern French music, went to meet one of the presenters Pascal Grierson to discover if there is more to French pop than Johnny Hallyday and Eurodisco.