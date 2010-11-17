Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Is French pop music any good?
French Radio London is a new digital radio station aiming to attract listeners from the 400,000 strong French community in London.
French music will make up 80% of the station's playlist - but is French pop any good?
Nemone from BBC 6Music, a fan of modern French music, went to meet one of the presenters Pascal Grierson to discover if there is more to French pop than Johnny Hallyday and Eurodisco.
-
17 Nov 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window