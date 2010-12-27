The Nutcracker ballet is a family favourite at this time of year - a magical story set on an enchanted Christmas Eve.

Wayne Eagling, artistic director of the English National Ballet has created a new production to celebrate the 60th birthday of the company. He has set the ballet in Edwardian times, with elegant costumes and sets.

Over 400 costumes were created for The Nutcracker, from the frightening mouse king with beady eyes, to the vibrant red and gold brocade of the Spanish costumes.

Wizzy Shawyer, head of costumes at English National Ballet, takes us behind the scenes.

Produced by the BBC's Claudia Redmond and Stephen Bulfield